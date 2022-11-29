Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende Discusses The Preparation For That Jarring Season 11 Roof Scene
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Though some are more prominent than others, "Chicago Fire" broadly revolves around an ensemble cast of characters. For certain fans, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) may come in on the lower end of a list of every main "Chicago Fire" character ranked due to his brash nature. Nevertheless, that very same characteristic of his sometimes fuels complex drama throughout the series.
Some viewers, for example, became angry with Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) for barring Gallo from a promotion they thought he deserved in spite of his sometimes off-putting personality. In fact, Gallo annoyed plenty of "Chicago Fire" fans when he was first introduced, making the fact that some of those same fans might have become upset with Stella for interfering with his career all the more surprising.
One of Gallo's most dramatic storylines to date occurs in Season 11, Episode 8, when he finds himself tasked with attempting to talk a man down from jumping off of a tall building. Gallo — whose act first, think later attitude oftentimes pays off — is ultimately unable to do so. In the wake of this episode's premiere, Rosende revealed just what went into preparing for such an impactful scene.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Alberto Rosende praised Chicago Fire's cast and crew for bringing the difficult rooftop scene to life
Shortly after "Chicago Fire" Season 11, Episode 8 premiered, NBC's official blog NBC Insider published an interview with Blake Gallo actor Alberto Rosende in which he discussed the episode's roof scene. To start, NBC Insider asked Rosende what he thought of the episode's script. In response, Rosende shared that he's grateful to work in a collaborative environment, in which contributors who may have previously remained in the show's background have to step up when called upon. "I knew this was my chance to go for that, so I was super excited," Rosende said.
Then, NBC Insider asked Rosende how specifically he prepared for the episode's roof scene. Rosende first praised the "Chicago Fire" stunt team for making it possible for his scene partner to safely jump off of a tall building.
"I didn't really want to over-prepare. I wanted to be present in the moment," he continued. "The directing was awesome. Working through that scene, what the beats were. When can I step closer? I don't want to spook him. How loudly should I speak? I also want to seem like I'm in charge, like I'm under control."
For what it's worth, fans in a Reddit discussion thread were shocked by Gallo's tragic Episode 8 moment, suggesting that Rosende's excitement and careful preparation paid off, resulting in compelling TV.