Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende Discusses The Preparation For That Jarring Season 11 Roof Scene

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Though some are more prominent than others, "Chicago Fire" broadly revolves around an ensemble cast of characters. For certain fans, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) may come in on the lower end of a list of every main "Chicago Fire" character ranked due to his brash nature. Nevertheless, that very same characteristic of his sometimes fuels complex drama throughout the series.

Some viewers, for example, became angry with Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) for barring Gallo from a promotion they thought he deserved in spite of his sometimes off-putting personality. In fact, Gallo annoyed plenty of "Chicago Fire" fans when he was first introduced, making the fact that some of those same fans might have become upset with Stella for interfering with his career all the more surprising.

One of Gallo's most dramatic storylines to date occurs in Season 11, Episode 8, when he finds himself tasked with attempting to talk a man down from jumping off of a tall building. Gallo — whose act first, think later attitude oftentimes pays off — is ultimately unable to do so. In the wake of this episode's premiere, Rosende revealed just what went into preparing for such an impactful scene.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.