Return To Point Place In The First Teaser For That '90s Show

Netflix's first teaser for "That '90s Show" introduces a young group of newcomers to the most famous basement in Wisconsin, plus returning favorites Red and Kitty Forman. The new series may take place in 1995, but Red and Kitty — now grandparents — are essentially unchanged, down to Kitty's signature '70s coif and Red's ornery demeanor, which he has no problem extending to a new gaggle of teens.

As for those teens, they're firmly planted in the '90s (plaid and babydoll dresses abound), even among the '70s-era props and basement furniture. "Ok, kids," Kitty announces to Leia and her new friends. "The basement is all yours." Indeed, the teaser strikes the balance between new and old, with the minute-long spot geared towards the new crew as they engage in time-honored traditions, like the smoke circle.

In addition to Leia, the teaser briefly introduces next-door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), plus Nikki (Sam Morelos), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Jay (Mace Coronel). "I wanted to have the same feeling as 'That '70s Show did," showrunner Gregg Mettler told Variety. "The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids."

The original teen cast is notably absent from the teaser, which will surely leave fans eager to catch the extended trailer when it drops in the coming weeks. "That '90s Show" hits Netflix on January 19.