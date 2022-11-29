Baz Luhrmann Says There's Footage Of Austin Butler Doing Entire Elvis Concerts

One of the most impressive aspects of Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic "Elvis" is the spectacular way Austin Butler inhabits the film's titular role. Filling the shoes of perhaps the most legendary musical figure in history is no small feat, yet Butler manages to bring Elvis Presley back to life through his speech, mannerisms, and a heavy amount of prosthetic makeup. On top of that, Butler is the one really singing all of the early Elvis songs within the film — something that seems hard to believe, considering just how fantastic those performances are.

Indeed, there are times when it's almost hard to believe you're not actually watching the real Elvis on screen, a fact that becomes all the more obvious when the film cuts between footage of Butler and footage between the real-life Elvis Presley near the end of the film. It's an incredibly emotional moment that juxtaposes real-life footage of Elvis' final concert with Luhrmann's dramatized portrayal of that same concert, and it's undeniably one of the most tragic scenes in the entire film. That said, this particular scene is also just a glimpse of the immense dedication it took to recreate those emotional moments from Elvis' history — as Austin Butler actually went out of his way to perform entire concerts while in character as Elvis.