The Understandable Reason Why Baz Luhrmann Isn't In A Hurry To Edit That 4-Hour Elvis Cut

From "Moulin Rouge" to "The Great Gatsby," writer-director Baz Luhrmann has been known to pour his heart and soul — and in the case of his movie debut "Strictly Ballroom," the soles of his shoes — into every film he makes. Living by the motto first uttered in "Strictly Ballroom" and now emblazoned on his production company logo, "A life lived in fear is a live half-lived," the filmmaker showed he was as fearless as ever with his energetic Elvis Presley biopic, "Elvis."

"Elvis," of course, stars Austin Butler in the titular role of the film, a visually stunning look at the life of The King of Rock 'n' Roll — mostly in his last 20 years of life under the suspicious guidance of Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Butler not only looks like the real King; he also sounds like him in voice and song, has his mannerisms down pat, and perhaps most importantly, possesses the legendary singer's bad boy charisma. And while the film was 2 hours and 39 minutes long, fans were left wanting more, especially when Luhrmann noted in June that his first cut of "Elvis" was 4 hours long. Among the scenes that were cut, Luhrmann noted, was the infamous meeting between Elvis and then-President Richard M. Nixon at the White House in 1970 (via Smithsonian Magazine).

Lucky for Luhrmann, "Elvis" was a smashing success at the worldwide box office, earning more than $284 million in ticket sales against an $85 million production budget (via The Numbers). Now, as "Elvis" makes its push into awards season, the film has made its streaming debut on HBO Max, where many more viewers are bound to hail The King. Meanwhile, the faithful fans who supported the film during its theatrical run are waiting for the four-hour cut of the film that Luhrmann teased, but the filmmaker just explained why it won't be happening anytime soon.