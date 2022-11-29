Jenna Ortega Couldn't Help But Go 'A Little Method' For Wednesday

In an interview with Variety, Alfred Gough explained just how Jenna Ortega bonded perfectly into place as the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively) early on. "You met her on Zoom and you just kind of knew it," Gough recalled. "And then Tim [Burton] got on, and we all know it." It was only in a good old-fashioned face-to-face meeting that Gough was truly taken aback as to what kind of ideas Ortega had for the role and the quality that her take on Wednesday was going to deliver.

On his early encounter, Gough said, "I remember having lunch with her in with her when she was in Los Angeles, and she talked about her posture, and she talked about the not blinking." On that, she certainly delivered. The deadpan delivery, the carelessness to other characters, until the cracks start to show for the ones she cares for. It was all there, and Gough appreciated what was required to get there. "I don't want to speak for Jenna, but I do think it's a role that in a weird way becomes a little method," he added. "You have to live in that space. And she's in 95% of the show." A pressured position? Certainly. Thankfully, in Ortega and Wednesday's case, some roles just click (click).