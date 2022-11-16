Jenna Ortega Shot An Entire Take Of Wednesday Without Blinking Once

Wednesday Addams is the type of character that allows a young actress to sink into angsty rebellion with a touch of darkly funny comedy thrown in. The Netflix series "Wednesday" will take a more authentic approach to the character as well as cartoonist Charles Addams' original interpretations of "The Addams Family" he first developed for The New Yorker back in the 1930s (per Vanity Fair). Jenna Ortega will portray the title role in the new show, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents Gomez and Morticia, and Isaac Ordonez on board as her younger brother Pugsley Addams.

Jenna Ortega's dark humor may suit her well for a role that prefers despair and melancholy over comedy and friendship. The fact that Christina Ricci –- the previous live-action creator of Wednesday's signature gloomy persona — is also in the series further highlights the character's murky presence and dingy disposition even more. But "Wednesday" is Ortega's chance to bring the character to life for a new generation. In fact, her commitment to her craft saw the actress go so far as to shoot entire takes without blinking to give Wednesday a sinister stare.