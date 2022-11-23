Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Performance Has Viewers Erupting In Applause
A champion of the weird and the whacky, it was only a matter of time before Tim Burton tackled "The Addams Family" franchise. Non-conforming women such as Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Sally (Catherine O'Hara) are just some of Burton's most iconic characters and modernizing Wednesday Addams was a no-brainer. Netflix's "Wednesday" is a fresh spin on the character, honoring her Latina roots and making her even more of an outsider than before. This was an element that the new Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega, was hoping to elevate.
"It was really important to me that I did something different, even though she's been done so flawlessly in the past," Ortega stated in a Netflix featurette. "She's a bit more socially awkward. There's a confidence there but it's more concealed." There is no question that Christina Ricci's portrayal in the '90s is beyond reproach, but Ortega's instinct about the character did not end up being a gamble. After the series premiered on Netflix, fans couldn't get enough of the young actor's take on the character.
Jenna Ortega's acting is a standout
"Wednesday" isn't the first time television introduced us to teen sleuths, but it never fails to disappoint. "Veronica Mars" gave us Kristin Bell's pithy titular character while the character of "Riverdale" would be nowhere without Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) leading the investigative charge. Wednesday is the next to pick up the mantle in this gothic high school series. But it isn't just the mystery that has kept fans going. Fans on Twitter have exploded with praise for the Netflix series.
"[T]he 1st episode of #WednesdayNetflix was freakin' amazing! It's absolutely ridiculous how amazing Jenna Ortega [is] as #Wednesday. The score, the writing, the visuals, the acting, everything is on point!" exclaimed @SDavid1204. Though the series came together as a whole, there has been one continuous thread throughout the fans' love of the series.
"Finished #WednesdayNetflix and I'm left with the biggest smile on my face. Jenna Ortega ate that up, leaving no crumbs. What a ridiculously talented woman," @ShaunaMarie_0 tweeted. Across the board, fans could not get over her command of the character. @fletcherpcd and @IivswyIie echoed similar sentiments about the comedy coming across in spades. Ortega may have had experience in television for some time, but the actor has truly come into her own in the past couple of years. With her leading role in "Scream" and her role in "X," the "Wednesday" actor has become a true horror icon.