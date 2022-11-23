Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Performance Has Viewers Erupting In Applause

"Wednesday" isn't the first time television introduced us to teen sleuths, but it never fails to disappoint. "Veronica Mars" gave us Kristin Bell's pithy titular character while the character of "Riverdale" would be nowhere without Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) leading the investigative charge. Wednesday is the next to pick up the mantle in this gothic high school series. But it isn't just the mystery that has kept fans going. Fans on Twitter have exploded with praise for the Netflix series.

"[T]he 1st episode of #WednesdayNetflix was freakin' amazing! It's absolutely ridiculous how amazing Jenna Ortega [is] as #Wednesday. The score, the writing, the visuals, the acting, everything is on point!" exclaimed @SDavid1204. Though the series came together as a whole, there has been one continuous thread throughout the fans' love of the series.

"Finished #WednesdayNetflix and I'm left with the biggest smile on my face. Jenna Ortega ate that up, leaving no crumbs. What a ridiculously talented woman," @ShaunaMarie_0 tweeted. Across the board, fans could not get over her command of the character. @fletcherpcd and @IivswyIie echoed similar sentiments about the comedy coming across in spades. Ortega may have had experience in television for some time, but the actor has truly come into her own in the past couple of years. With her leading role in "Scream" and her role in "X," the "Wednesday" actor has become a true horror icon.