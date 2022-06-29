The Quantum Leap Reboot Synopsis Is Extremely Revealing

Back in the fall of 1989, NBC took a gamble on a high-minded little science fiction series that cleverly combined a "story of the week" format with that of a properly serialized drama. The series was called "Quantum Leap," and it followed genius physicist Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) as he "leaps" into the bodies of figures from the past and, with the help of a holographic guide named Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell), corrects grave historical wrongs.

The "Quantum Leap" gamble never delivered the ratings jackpot network bosses were surely eyeing, but the series found enough fans to keep it on the air for five full seasons. In the years since its series finale aired in 1993, the popularity of "Quantum Leap" has remained. In fact, in 2007, TV Guide, named the series one of the top cult hits ever produced.

Perhaps in a move to re-shape history à la one of Sam's timeline-altering leaps, NBC bosses are bringing "Quantum Leap" back into the primetime fold, doing so in the guise of a reboot donning the exact same name. Per Variety, the series earned a pilot order back in January. As Variety also reported, the pilot was solid enough to earn a series order from the network only a few months later. Even as excitement for the series continues to build, questions have remained regarding exactly what the new "Quantum Leap" will be about. NBC has finally offered an answer via an extremely revealing official synopsis for the series.