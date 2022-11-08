Ernie Hudson On The Quantum Leap Revival, Ghostbusters, And The Crow - Exclusive Interview

Did you go back and watch the original series before taking on this role, particularly the one where your character shows up back in the day?

I didn't watch every episode, but I was well aware of the original series, and I would watch it with my kids, and it was always included good things to talk about and discuss — "What if?" and all that. Once I got the role and realized who Magic was, I went back and watched [his episode] and some other episodes too. I had to go back and at least see my involvement and how he got from there to now.

It's been more than 40 years in his world. That was very helpful to see how it has impacted his life and his relationships, his decision to become a career military man and all those things. It opened the door to a lot of different possibilities that I was excited about.

What's the coolest part of stepping onto the "Quantum Leap" set?

I love that the set they built is a brand-new stage at Universal. Nobody's ever shot there before. I love the cast that I work with — very talented and committed. I love when people are committed to doing their best work. Everybody, the writers, the crew, is wanting to do the best show. Over the years, I've worked with people who aren't so committed. That can be a little bit challenging sometimes, but that's not the case here.

When we shot the pilot up in Vancouver, we had time to bond together, being away from home, and I have so much love and respect for them. Being on the set and seeing everybody come together and putting their best foot forward and being able to watch the show and see that it shows up on screen, that's very special.

You've touched on it a little bit, about thinking about time travel. Do you believe in time travel, and if you could travel back to any time in your life or culturally significant era, when would it be?

As a species, we spend most of our days trying to time travel. We look back and think about how that should have gone or if we could do it over again 10 years later — making a phone call, thinking if we can only go back and clean that up, the future will be different. The idea of time travel is fascinating. Quantum physics, it's interesting. I look at American history and the more I've learned, the more I go, "I don't know if I want to go back there."

I never knew my mom and dad. I never met them for various reasons, but I know that they existed because I'm here. I know they got together. I'd be very curious to go back to the 1940s [and meet them] — not be in [the body of] either one of them, no, but I'd love to be a good friend who was around to see how that came together. Whatever happened still impacts my life now, who I am, and the decisions I make. All of that stuff, it's in us. I have got so many unanswered questions, so I would really be curious to witness that.