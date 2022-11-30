James Marsden Discusses The Fortunate Timing Of Filming Both Dead To Me Season 3 And Disenchanted - Exclusive

Time has definitely been on "Dead to Me" star James Marsden's side during the three decades he's been in showbiz, considering how he's managed to find a way squeeze in nearly 80 film and TV roles since 1993, per IMDb.

To Marvel fans, of course, Marsden defined the role of the fiery-eyed mutant Scott Summers, aka Cyclops in four "X-Men" movies. However, playing the beloved superhero is only one of the many facets of Marsden's career. He's played around in many genres, with key roles in the films "The Notebook" (drama), "27 Dresses" (comedy) and "Sonic the Hedgehog" and its sequel (action-adventure), as well as the miniseries "The Stand" (horror) and series "Westworld" (sci-fi).

Marsden has also shown his talents as a song-and-dance-man in musicals, including the hit films "Hairspray" and "Enchanted." Now, 15 years after the latter, the actor has reunited with the cast of the fairy tale for "Disenchanted," which arrived the day after the premiere of the third and final season of Netflix's "Dead to Me." Not coincidentally, "Dead to Me" and "Disenchanted" had similar production schedules, but thanks to a fortunate bit of timing, Marsden was able to participate in both projects.