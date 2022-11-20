Disenchanted's James Marsden And Amy Adams Always Tried To Get Idina Menzel To Sing Between Takes

Disney's 2007 film "Enchanted" showed just how different fairy tales can be from reality. Fifteen years later, the film is getting a sequel, "Disenchanted." The long-awaited project sees Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) searching for a suburban happily ever after. Her wish to make life more like those storybook legends could lead to them losing everything — including the Kingdom of Andalasia.

Original cast members Adams, Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel all return for the sequel. Menzel — an accomplished singer and Broadway performer — had a very different experience working on "Enchanted." This marked one of the few times she's not been asked to perform in a film (via Movie Online). However, the sequel more than makes up for that oversight, with Menzel finally getting the chance to perform "Love Power"; it's getting a major push from Disney and even appears in the film's end credits (via Broadway World).

Hearing Menzel's powerful voice at work is something any fan couldn't pass up. The actress quickly learned that others on set were equally enthused about her vocal prowess; their excitement became a daily occurrence that even Menzel couldn't believe.