Cocaine Bear Will Be Ray Liotta's Last Feature Film

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the number of Certified Fresh endeavors Ray Liotta lent his talents to is in the double digits, and there is no denying that the talented actor had a very prolific movie career. His passion for acting kept him busy in the industry until the very end, and now several months after his tragic passing, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his final picture, "Cocaine Bear."

Before his passing on May 26, 2022, the Emmy-winning Hollywood player had amassed a wide range of credits and left a cherished legacy of worthwhile endeavors for fans to continue to enjoy long after the beloved star is gone. Titles such as "Goodfellas," "Marriage Story," "Field of Dreams," and "The Many Saints of Newark" are just some of the many stories he helped bring to life. While he had plenty of onscreen parts during his run, the number of animated characters Liotta voiced would arguably surprise many. It would even possibly shock some people to learn that he turned down the role of the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's "Batman" and that he almost played a prominent persona on the HBO series "The Sopranos."

Liotta undoubtedly experienced his share of ups and downs, but he always managed to continue to do what he loved most in some pretty unique projects. And the release of some eye-catching promotional material for his final turn as an actor has caused quite a stir with intrigued fans.