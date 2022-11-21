Andor Fans May Have To Wait Until 2024 For Season 2

One of the most critically acclaimed "Star Wars" spin-offs ever to launch onto the small screen, "Andor" has held sci-fi fans in a tractor-beam of rapturous attention all through its first season on Disney+. With the series on the verge of dropping its Season 1 finale episode later this week, fans are likely wondering how soon they can expect to experience the next season in this gripping prequel chronicling events leading up to the feature film action of "Rogue One."

As the series approaches the concluding installment of Season 1, former thief Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) continues to become ever more deeply involved in the valiant, struggling rebellion against the Galactic Empire. After his recent incarceration on Narkina 5 and breathtaking escape from its hellish work camp prison, Cassian has decided to risk his life attending the funeral of his beloved adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). Meanwhile, rebel recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and stealth fundraiser Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) carry on with their own vital and dangerous missions to assist the rebel cause. Unfortunately with all the cliffhangers still left hanging about, fans may feel they're waiting an eternity for the next season of "Andor" to materialize on their holoprojectors and/or viewscreens.