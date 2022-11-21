Andor Fans May Have To Wait Until 2024 For Season 2
One of the most critically acclaimed "Star Wars" spin-offs ever to launch onto the small screen, "Andor" has held sci-fi fans in a tractor-beam of rapturous attention all through its first season on Disney+. With the series on the verge of dropping its Season 1 finale episode later this week, fans are likely wondering how soon they can expect to experience the next season in this gripping prequel chronicling events leading up to the feature film action of "Rogue One."
As the series approaches the concluding installment of Season 1, former thief Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) continues to become ever more deeply involved in the valiant, struggling rebellion against the Galactic Empire. After his recent incarceration on Narkina 5 and breathtaking escape from its hellish work camp prison, Cassian has decided to risk his life attending the funeral of his beloved adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). Meanwhile, rebel recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and stealth fundraiser Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) carry on with their own vital and dangerous missions to assist the rebel cause. Unfortunately with all the cliffhangers still left hanging about, fans may feel they're waiting an eternity for the next season of "Andor" to materialize on their holoprojectors and/or viewscreens.
Andor's creator says the next season could be two years away
As noted in a recent Collider article featuring an interview with "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy, the first season of the show spent about three years completing both the filming and post-production processes. But, the article notes, the production was also hamstrung at that time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, TV series often take about nine months to shoot a 12-episode season. Added to the end of this stretch, however, is the time spent in the highly involved post-production marathon of editing, adding special effects, and so forth.
In the same article, Gilroy revealed that "Andor" would spend until August of 2023 to finish up the initial filming on location and in-studio. Then, the arduous post-production would begin, probably extending into 2024."If past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before," Gilroy said, "['Andor' will] be on the same schedule. It will come out two years later." He continued to explain that the completion and release of Season 2 could theoretically happen sooner, but "The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight."