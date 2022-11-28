Wakanda Forever Completely Whiffed On The Obvious Choice For The Next Black Panther

Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

There's an incredibly heartwarming reason why Ryan Coogler focused "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" around Shuri (Letitia Wright) after "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's tragic death. After all, Boseman himself was extremely fond of Wright, and their brother-sister chemistry as T'Challa and Shuri is palpable. Likewise, Wright herself gave the movie her all in Boseman's honor (via Variety).

"Letitia was hired because she, No. 1, was a great actor, but No. 2, she provided a levity to the film," Kevin Feige described the evolution of Shuri's role in an interview with Variety. "Now the entire weight of the movie and of the kingdom of Wakanda was on her shoulders in the next movie in a way that obviously no one expected."

It's powerful stuff, but there are many ways to put a character in the spotlight. The decision to make Shuri the new Black Panther has comic book precedent, and she certainly makes an impact in her new role as she manages to stop Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) plans to obliterate Wakanda. Still, while there's no denying that Shuri needed to have a central role in "Wakanda Forever," the superhero aspect about said role wasn't always certain. In fact, "Wakanda Forever" co-screenwriter Joe Robert Cole has revealed that both Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) were in contention to become Black Panther before Shuri emerged as the winning candidate.

Could either Nakia or M'Baku have been a better fit for the Black Panther role than Shuri? The answer, in both cases, is yes — not because Shuri's a bad Black Panther, but because their characters would have benefitted much more from the mantle.