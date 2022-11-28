It's Well Past Time For The MCU To Hex Cinemas With A Scarlet Witch Movie

Apart from dominating the ratings when it came out, "WandaVision" left an enduring legacy that's set to continue in a spinoff featuring breakout villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). If you want more proof of how much "WandaVision" continues to dominate fan headspace, look no further than the persistent rumors that Joe Locke will appear in "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" as Wiccan, the superhero identity of Wanda's son Billy (previously played by Baylen Bielitz and Julian Hillard). Billy's eventual transformation to Wiccan is teased in both "WandaVision" and "Multiverse of Madness," and ongoing interest in the character's MCU future is just another example of how wide Wanda's influence is. What's more, there are rumors of Vision (Paul Bettany) getting his own Disney+ show. This series would also have inevitable ties to Wanda, given the two characters' history together.

As for Wanda herself, her MCU storyline has been arguably the most dramatic and difficult one out there. For every moment of happiness she gets to experience, a double scoop of loss is lurking around the corner. This has taken a great toll on her well-being, and while her deadly actions in "Multiverse of Madness" can be attributed to the Darkhold's corrupting influence, what she does to Westview in "WandaVision" is all on her.

The combination of her difficult history and her Scarlet Witch power boost is arguably enough to make Wanda one of the most fascinating characters in the MCU, if not the single most compelling one. What's more, Elizabeth Olsen is not only a commanding onscreen presence, but also the Swiss army knife of MCU actors. She's portrays Wanda as a sitcom character, a tragic heroine, a classic superhero, a ruthless villain, and a straight-up horror movie monster — all without ever losing the character's core. At the moment, it's hard to imagine a genre she couldn't play Wanda in.

All of this adds up to a character that could –- or rather, should -– easily carry her own movie, especially since Wanda is currently in dire need of a redemption arc.