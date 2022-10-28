Rumor Report: Disney+ And Marvel Reportedly Working On A Vision Series

Ever since the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios has hit gold on the ever-growing streaming service. With the development of numerous Disney+ shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown tenfold throughout Phase 4.

Thanks to Disney+, Phase 4 of the MCU featured nearly double the content of its predecessors in a much smaller timeframe. Phase 3 lasted three years, from 2016 to 2019, and included 11 movies, starting with "Captain America: Civil War" and ending with "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Phase 4 kicked things off in the post-Endgame MCU with "WandaVision" on Disney+, ending with next month's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marking the start of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, Phase 4 lasted just a year from 2021 to 2022, including seven movies, nine Disney+ shows, and two Special Presentations.

Many MCU characters received their own Disney+ shows. Things kicked off with "WandaVision," focusing on Wanda Maximoff's emotional distress following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel Studios continued to use the streaming service to introduce and expand on characters, creating shows for Sam Wilson (Captain America), Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

It's no surprise that Marvel Studios wants to develop more shows on Disney+. It gives them a platform to explore new and old characters before transitioning them to the studio's big-screen ensemble projects. However, it seems like the studio is cutting back on the number of Disney+ series; Phase 5 is set only to include six shows. If a new rumor is accurate, we know the next character we can expect to see on streaming.