Fans Suspect Joe Locke Is Playing Wiccan In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Fire up that rumor mill because a new Marvel Cinematic casting choice has hit the internet. Following this week's news that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the MCU's Wonder Man, Joe Locke has now landed a role in the upcoming "WandaVison" spinoff series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" (via Variety). While the outlet did not reveal any plot details — as usual, Marvel Studios looks to keep those in-house — Locke joins actresses Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield, reprising their "WandaVision" roles of Agatha Harkness and Sarah Proctor, respectively. Marvel has not commented on the report, choosing to keep Locke's character under lock and key, but the actor took to his Twitter to show his excitement.

Locke, a young up-and-coming actor, is known for his role on Netflix's "Heartstopper," where he plays a gay teenager that falls in love with his popular classmate. The show was an immediate hit for Netflix, earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the streaming giant quickly renewing it for two more seasons.

"Coven of Chaos" is the first of two planned spinoffs from Marvel Studios' "WandaVision," joining the recently reported "Vision Quest." While the latter will focus on Vision's story following the events in Westview, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" will focus on, surprise, Agatha Harkness. Marvel Studios has yet to officially reveal anything about the show besides Hahn's return, a title change from "Agatha: House of Harkness," and "WandaVision" head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer's return.

The secrecy that comes with MCU casting announcements is common, but that only fuels the fire of fan theories, and Locke's casting is no different. Fans instantly took to social media to suggest the actor is playing Wiccan in the spinoff.