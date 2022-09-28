Kevin Feige's Cryptic Words About Wanda's Fate Could Tease Her Return To The MCU
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" certainly lives up to its name thanks to its shocking cameos and plot twists, but the biggest surprise of the film might just be that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is the villain. Promo material for the movie originally portrayed Wanda as an ally to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), though it's quickly revealed within the film that she is the evil entity attempting to kidnap and exploit the dimension-hopping America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).
This drastic change in Wanda's character leads her down a path of destruction and murder that ultimately ends in a multi-dimensional confrontation between Wanda and an alternate version of herself, in which the MCU's Scarlet Witch realizes the error of her ways and decides to make amends. In the film's climax, Wanda uses her powers to destroy all copies of the "Darkhold" throughout every conceivable universe — a process that appears to kill her as she is buried beneath a collapsing mountain after this immense explosion of magical energy.
The film ends Wanda's character arc with a small bit of redemption: ending her bloody rampage across the multiverse by ensuring that no version of herself is ever corrupted by the Darkhold again. That said, a few recent comments from Marvel president Kevin Feige seem to imply that her story might not be over just yet and that she may even be poised for a return to the MCU.
Kevin Feige isn't so sure that Wanda died in Multiverse of Madness
During a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige cast doubt on the apparent death of Wanda Maximoff at the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He seemed to hint that she (or some alternate universe version of her) would return at some point within the MCU. Referencing the climactic scene in which Mount Wundagore appeared to crush Wanda, Feige said, "I don't know that we saw her under the rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don't know what that means."
Feige added that there is still so much of Wanda's story left to tell and that they haven't even adapted some of her most important moments from within the comics. "Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see," the Marvel Studios boss added. Perhaps a different version of Wanda could return to the MCU continuity.
Although this entire statement is still extremely cryptic, perhaps the most telling part of Feige's interview is his evident desire to work with Elizabeth Olsen in future projects: saying that he wishes he could work with her for a century if possible. Regardless of how open-and-shut her death seemed at the end of "Multiverse of Madness," Feige's comments imply that Wanda's return to the MCU is still possible.