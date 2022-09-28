Kevin Feige's Cryptic Words About Wanda's Fate Could Tease Her Return To The MCU

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" certainly lives up to its name thanks to its shocking cameos and plot twists, but the biggest surprise of the film might just be that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is the villain. Promo material for the movie originally portrayed Wanda as an ally to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), though it's quickly revealed within the film that she is the evil entity attempting to kidnap and exploit the dimension-hopping America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

This drastic change in Wanda's character leads her down a path of destruction and murder that ultimately ends in a multi-dimensional confrontation between Wanda and an alternate version of herself, in which the MCU's Scarlet Witch realizes the error of her ways and decides to make amends. In the film's climax, Wanda uses her powers to destroy all copies of the "Darkhold" throughout every conceivable universe — a process that appears to kill her as she is buried beneath a collapsing mountain after this immense explosion of magical energy.

The film ends Wanda's character arc with a small bit of redemption: ending her bloody rampage across the multiverse by ensuring that no version of herself is ever corrupted by the Darkhold again. That said, a few recent comments from Marvel president Kevin Feige seem to imply that her story might not be over just yet and that she may even be poised for a return to the MCU.