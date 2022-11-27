Helena Bonham Carter Calls J.K. Rowling Backlash A 'Witch Hunt'

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the UK's most prolific and beloved actors. Her roles in "Fight Club," "Les Misérables," and "The King's Speech" took her from character actor to Hollywood leading lady. She also appeared in "The Crown" as Queen Margaret, showing just how deep her versatility goes. When someone like her speaks, her fans and society as a whole tend to listen.

Cancel culture is the phenomenon that hit the celebrity elites hard, leading to the ruination of people like Sharon Osbourne, Gina Carano, and Kanye West. The idea is that society, maybe even the social media mob mentality, will hold prominent personalities to a high standard of decorum. If they fail to keep that etiquette, they can be "canceled," or their careers severely altered. While the initial idea is solid, you can always count on people to take it too far, and Carter spoke about the people that do just that in an interview with The Times UK.

"Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal life, you would disqualify them. You can't ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical, and there's a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding." The actress didn't stop at speaking out against the culture as a whole; she also gave specific examples of people she supports against the mob mentality. Both figures had significant impacts on her career.