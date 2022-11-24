Amazon Just Made A Huge Commitment To Theatrical Releases

In the hierarchy of streaming services, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV are doing everything they can to catch up with and compete with the three big dogs of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. The first step in competing with each other and elevating the industry began when they started creating original content. Now that virtually all of them are pumping out new content of their own monthly, the next steps of competition have led them to movie theaters.

Apple TV had the Ryan Reynolds/Will Ferrell spin on "A Christmas Carol," "Spirited," hit the big screen. Netflix is trying out the strategy of putting "Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery" in the theaters for a week before putting it in front of as many people as possible by rolling it out on their streaming service. With Disney+ continuously rolling out Star Wars and Marvel movies and HBO Max dropping Harry Potter and DC movies, the others are looking to compete with theater releases.

Amazon Prime has been a place known for original content for years. They have produced movies like "The Tomorrow War" with Chris Pratt and "Jolt" with Kate Beckinsale. They have also dropped a slew of TV series based on books like "Jack Ryan," "Reacher," "The Terminal List," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Rings." While they have done well in keeping up with the big hitters, the internet company has revealed they are ready to jump into the deep end with other film production companies.