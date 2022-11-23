Andor Season 2 Will See A Big Time Jump

Season 1 of "Andor" has come to a close, and with it, we've witnessed the first stage of Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transformation from interplanetary thief into galactic revolutionary. It's been a compelling journey, aided by performances and direction that have proven popular with fans and critics alike. The first season currently has a 93 percent "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, we already know that we are going to have to wait sometime to watch the next phase in Cassian's evolution and the rest of the events that lead up to "Rogue One." The latest news is that Season 2 won't be dropping until 2024, and there's no word on exactly when in 2024 that would be. We do know that much of the cast and characters from Season 1 will be returning, including Cassian, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), Bix (Adria Arjona), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whittaker), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), among others.

Past that, details of the plot remain, predictably, under tight wraps. But creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy has confirmed that the timeline of "Andor" is about to get somewhat sped up. Speaking with Collider, he said of the Season 2 premiere, "It'll be a year later after what you just saw. [A] great deal has happened in the interim."