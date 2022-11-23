Jason David Frank Nearly Got Into Two Separate Fights With Jean-Claude Van Damme
On November 20, news broke that actor and martial artist Jason David Frank died at 49 years old. While Frank's acting career spanned decades, the work for which he was most well-known was his role as the Green and White Power Rangers starting in the original "Power Rangers" TV series. Understandably, news of Frank's death hit "Power Rangers" fans hard, given the important part he played in the franchise's early popularity and subsequent development.
Frank's life even mirrored that of the Green Ranger, in that both he and his most well-known character ended up succeeding in unlikely ways. In "Power Rangers" canon, the Green Ranger starts off as a villain, before overcoming his evil influence and eventually leading the Power Rangers team. Frank, meanwhile, initially signed on for just 10 episodes of "Power Rangers," but ultimately became so popular he stuck around not just for the balance of the original "Power Rangers" show but for a number of subsequent incarnations of "Power Rangers" too.
Of course, Frank landed the Green Ranger role in the first place on the strength of his martial arts abilities. In fact, Frank's martial arts expertise almost landed him in a fight with noted action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme on two separate occasions.
Jason David Frank and Jean-Claude Van Damme maintained a contentious relationship that almost led to blows
Shortly after the second time the two action stars almost fought, Combat sports blog FloCombat published a history of the contentions relationship between Jason David Frank and Jean-Claude Van Damme including some direct quotes from Frank himself, explaining how their dynamic twice nearly erupted into full-on fights.
First, Frank met Van Damme, who he had idolized, at a "Power Rangers" event in 1995. Frank found Van Damme rude, and in 2010 issued a challenge to fight Van Damme in an organized mixed martial arts match. This first possible fight, however, never came to fruition.
Then, backstage at Comic Con in 2017, after both actors finished scheduled appearances, Van Damme approached Frank with his entourage, seemingly looking to provoke the Green Ranger into hitting him. "I clinched up with him and put him against the wall and he's talking and he froze up and I raised my knee and said, 'Do you want to [do] this?' and he doesn't do anything so I let go," Frank told FloCombat. Shortly after that, Comic Con security separated the two men.
A Daily Mail piece about this incident notes that Frank challenged politician Herschel Walker and pro wrestler CM Punk to fight him as well. Whereas nothing came of these challenges, however, his enmity with Van Damme culminated in a face-off seven years later that nearly blew up into a backstage brawl.