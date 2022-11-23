Jason David Frank Nearly Got Into Two Separate Fights With Jean-Claude Van Damme

On November 20, news broke that actor and martial artist Jason David Frank died at 49 years old. While Frank's acting career spanned decades, the work for which he was most well-known was his role as the Green and White Power Rangers starting in the original "Power Rangers" TV series. Understandably, news of Frank's death hit "Power Rangers" fans hard, given the important part he played in the franchise's early popularity and subsequent development.

Frank's life even mirrored that of the Green Ranger, in that both he and his most well-known character ended up succeeding in unlikely ways. In "Power Rangers" canon, the Green Ranger starts off as a villain, before overcoming his evil influence and eventually leading the Power Rangers team. Frank, meanwhile, initially signed on for just 10 episodes of "Power Rangers," but ultimately became so popular he stuck around not just for the balance of the original "Power Rangers" show but for a number of subsequent incarnations of "Power Rangers" too.

Of course, Frank landed the Green Ranger role in the first place on the strength of his martial arts abilities. In fact, Frank's martial arts expertise almost landed him in a fight with noted action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme on two separate occasions.