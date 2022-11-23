Star Wars Fans' Love For Andor Is At An All Time High Following A Stunning Season 1 Finale

Taking to Twitter to voice their full-throated approval of how "Andor" wound up its first season, @RayyanTCG declared the final episode basically had it all, saying: "#Andor's Finale is incredibly powerful. The emotions, the commentary, the action, the music and the writing are all perfect." For Twitter fan @joemcur, the series offers everything a "Star Wars" devotee could want, posting, "#andor is such a wonderful show. It's been the highlight of my week for the last 10 weeks. Not a single complaint... If you're a big SW fan, it's top tier SW."

Along the same lines, @demiwilliams tipped their hat to the show's scriptwriters, in particular, declaring, "The #Andor finale was a perfect sendoff to an incredible season. Cassian's character arc is one of the most satisfying representations in SW and just showcases the effect of brilliant writing."

And one more major fan of the show added their voice to Twitter's love fest for the episode, and the series as a cohesive whole, with The Daily Beast's Alani Vargas serving up an online review titled: "'Andor' Season One Was 'Star Wars' at Its Most Beautifully Human."

Unfortunately for fans, they'll probably have to wait a very long time for Season 2, but if the quality of Season 1 is proof of anything, it's that it will be worth the wait.