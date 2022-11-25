James Cameron Says The Titanic Crew Initially Considered Building A Massive $10 Million Ship For The Film

When crafting "Titanic," director James Cameron and his team found multiple challenges in recreating the soon-to-be-sunk early 20th-century vessel. One conversation that came up would see the team briefly consider recreating a full-sized Titanic ship of their own. "We talked about literally going to the shipyard in Poland and building the Titanic," Cameron explains in an interview with GQ. "I said, 'Alright, great, so they can build the Titanic for us for $10 million, yeah we should think about that. Now, if we sink it, how many takes do we get? Hmm, one ... What if I want a second take?' So anyways, we decided not to build the Titanic as an actual floatable ship."

With the idea having sunk faster than the actual Titanic, Cameron explains that the team eventually came up with the idea of moving much of their crew around the Baja, California area, where they utilized several extras and digital compositing to achieve much of the film's effects. Additionally, the team made use of miniatures and CGI people for long shots.

Cameron's attention to detail and passion for telling this epic tale translated into the film's eventual success. Along with earning over $2 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers), becoming the second film to do so after its 3D re-release in 2010, it would go on to take home a record-breaking 11 Oscars, one of which being a win for best visual effects.