James Cameron Was Prepared To Scrap Aliens If Sigourney Weaver Didn't Sign On

In a November 2022 interview with GQ, in which he breaks down his most iconic films, James Cameron discussed the process of signing on to write and direct "Aliens." Cameron explained that many people advised him not to do it but that he was too interested to pass up the chance. For him, the only factor that could change his mind was whether or not Sigourney Weaver signed on.

Cameron said, "They had assured me that they had [Weaver] under an option for a sequel option. And so I went off and wrote this thing, [like], 'Okay, I'm gonna get to work with Sigourney. This will be cool.'" After spending six months writing, Cameron returned to find out that wasn't actually true. In fact, Weaver hadn't even been approached about returning for a sequel. Cameron continued, "So now it's up to me to land Sigourney, to talk her into doing this film. I don't know her from a stranger on the street. So I call her up and send her the script, and she agrees to meet with me."

The filmmaker then admitted that he was a bit nervous about meeting with Weaver because he wasn't sure what she would think about all of the prep work he had done for the sequel. But Weaver ended up really liking the story and wanted to do the film. But, after trouble with negotiations over Weaver's salary, it looked like he wasn't going to be able to book Weaver after all. So, Cameron threatened to rewrite the script without Weaver's character, and the bluff ultimately led to a deal. Cameron concluded, "So it worked, Sigourney got her million bucks, and everybody was happy."