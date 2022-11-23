Thomas Lennon Teases The Behind-The-Scenes Antics On The Set Of Reno 911: It's A Wonderful Heist

While speaking on the "Lights Camera Barstool" podcast, Thomas Lennon noted that finding an actual mall to film for "Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist" was challenging due to their resurgent popularity in media. And the one the cast wound up with came off as dodgy to Lennon. But it did lead to some funny behind-the-scenes incidents, one of which involved Lennon getting a mall's bouncy playground dirty. On the podcast, Lennon detailed one scene in the film where his character, Lt. Dangle, exercises and is chased in the bouncy house wearing nothing but a headband and jockstrap. After three hours of shooting, the mall decided to use the bouncy house as usual, except they probably didn't know it could have used some disinfectant.

"... And then, you know, we wrap, and I put on some clothes, and I walked by the bouncy house a little later, and I got to hear the guy who ran it telling a group of people that were coming in that it was limpísima, it was the cleanest it could possibly be," Lennon said on the podcast. "And I was like, 'I was just in there with a jockstrap for three hours running around.' It's not limpísima. It's not limpísima. It's the opposite of limpísima.'" That feels less like an on-set story and more of a punchline from the show. In addition, three hours isn't a lot of time for a show that has a history of filming nearly a workday for the sake of a few jokes. Lennon and co-creator/co-star Robert Ben Garant told Entertainment Weekly that the show's 15-minute "Mission Briefing" scenes often came from eight hours of filming.