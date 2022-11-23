Toby Huss Actually Punched Thomas Lennon In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

When actors find themselves playing roles in high-budget action films, they can lean on the guarantee that just about all physical interactions will be handled by stunt professionals. However, Thomas Lennon learned the hard way that when it comes to lower-budget biographical parody movies, actors are sometimes expected to power through these loosely choreographed altercations on their own. For Lennon, this was the case in the film "Weird: "The Al Yankovic Story" which was released on November 4, 2022. The film, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the title character, has been praised by both critics and viewers.

Based on fan reactions, the film, which is based on the comedic musician's life, is as fun and interesting as the different actors who were chosen to play all the people Yankovic interacted with throughout his public rise to fame. There seems to be an endless list of character cameos, in addition to those playing Yankovic's close friends and family. As mentioned, Radcliffe signed to play Yankovic shortly after he read a scene from the original script, which involved a diner fight which Pablo Escobar's henchmen. And speaking of fighting, now that the film has been released, Lennon explained the physical authenticity of the scene he had with co-star Toby Huss.