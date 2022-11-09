The Scene In Weird's Script That Convinced Daniel Radcliffe To Sign On To The Al Yankovic Parody Film - Exclusive

This story includes spoilers from "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

The new music biopic parody "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is naturally filled with several strange moments in the life and career of "Weird Al" Yankovic, and star Daniel Radcliffe said he was thrilled to channel "The Weird One" in every single one of them.

"Weird," which is streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel, recounts Yankovic's story, parody style, and how the five-time Grammy Award-winning musician became a song parody sensation. Radcliffe plays the adult version of Yankovic, who first put his love of playing the accordion and spoofing hit songs to use beginning in the late 1970s by turning The Knack's smash hit "My Sharona" into "My Bologna."

From there, "Weird" — produced and co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel — follows Yankovic's wild path through the music business in the 1980s and beyond, where he encounters several major pop stars including Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood). With her career on the rise, the ambitious Material Girl turns on her charm for Yankovic because she knows a parody of one of her hits will increase her own music sales.

When it came down to signing the dotted line to star in "Weird," Radcliffe told Looper in an exclusive interview that one particular scene in the film's script convinced him that the offer to star as Yankovic was too good to pass up.