The Scene In Weird's Script That Convinced Daniel Radcliffe To Sign On To The Al Yankovic Parody Film - Exclusive
This story includes spoilers from "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
The new music biopic parody "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is naturally filled with several strange moments in the life and career of "Weird Al" Yankovic, and star Daniel Radcliffe said he was thrilled to channel "The Weird One" in every single one of them.
"Weird," which is streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel, recounts Yankovic's story, parody style, and how the five-time Grammy Award-winning musician became a song parody sensation. Radcliffe plays the adult version of Yankovic, who first put his love of playing the accordion and spoofing hit songs to use beginning in the late 1970s by turning The Knack's smash hit "My Sharona" into "My Bologna."
From there, "Weird" — produced and co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel — follows Yankovic's wild path through the music business in the 1980s and beyond, where he encounters several major pop stars including Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood). With her career on the rise, the ambitious Material Girl turns on her charm for Yankovic because she knows a parody of one of her hits will increase her own music sales.
When it came down to signing the dotted line to star in "Weird," Radcliffe told Looper in an exclusive interview that one particular scene in the film's script convinced him that the offer to star as Yankovic was too good to pass up.
Radcliffe loved Weird's unexpected diner fight scene
"Weird," naturally, shows Radcliffe's Yankovic spoofing several major hits during his career, including the send up of Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" with "Another One Rides the Bus," as well as Madonna's "Like a Virgin" with "Like a Surgeon." But the film takes a weird turn, for the lack of better words, when he writes "an original song" called "Eat It" — and subsequently flips out when he learns "The King of Pop" Michael Jackson recorded a very similar sounding song called "Beat It."
"When I got to that point in the script, the joke about "Eat It" is brilliant," Radcliffe recalled for Looper. "I was like, 'Oh, okay, I see,' and it marks the turning point for when we go into a truly alternate universe in the film."
As inventive as Yankovic's "Eat It"/"Beat It" meltdown was, there was another scene that Radcliffe said he couldn't wait to shoot. It came in the film's diner sequence, where Pablo Escobar's (Arturo Castro) henchmen kidnap Madonna to lure Yankovic to his Central American compound so he will play the feared crime lord's birthday party. What follows is an action-packed scene where Escobar's thugs pay a steep price and Yankovic shows off his expert fighting skills.
"One of the scenes that I was really excited about doing and did end up loving because I love doing that kind of stuff, is the fight scene in the diner because we had so little time to shoot it and it's such a crazy scene," Radcliffe said. "There's no call for a scene like that in this movie at all, but it was so great. I really enjoyed that."
Also starring Rainn Wilson as Yankovic's music mentor Dr. Demento, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel.