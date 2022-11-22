Tim Allen Names Martin Short As The Fastest Off-The-Cuff Comedian On The Planet

Plenty of talented comedic actors, from past to present, deserve proper recognition. And Tim Allen is undoubtedly one of them. The 72-year-old actor has put up credits such as "The Santa Clause" franchise, "Galaxy Quest," and "Wild Hogs." Oh, and he also starred in one little sitcom called "Home Improvement," which ran for over two hundred episodes. However, when shown an old photo on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Allen is obviously humble when speaking about the comedy legends that were captured in the pic. In fact, Allen appears eager to chat about his thoughts when Clarkson asks how he feels seeing the old photo consisting of himself, Bob Saget, Jon Lovett, Rodney Dangerfield, and Robin Williams.

In the photo, these hilarious icons are clearly enjoying their time when the shot was taken. Allen explains that the laughs from the group actually stemmed from the nonstop jabbering of Robin Williams, while Dangerfield was trying desperately to get a word in. "Robin...you can't keep up with him," Allen explained. "I'm really good off-the-cuff. Not as..." However, right at that moment, when Clarkson's audience and viewers are being led to believe Allen is about to talk about Williams' comedic speed, he shifts that title to another comedy legend (and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" costar), Martin Short.