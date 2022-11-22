Nida Khurshid Doesn't Mess With New Orleans Spirits While Filming The Winchesters - Exclusive

On how filming in New Orleans enriched the spooky elements of the show and if she ever felt anything paranormal in any of the old cemeteries or old buildings, Khurshid told Looper, "New Orleans has been such an epic character in our show in itself. We do film in a lot of old buildings and cemeteries, and there is a lot of energy that you can feel around at all times."

Yet though the vibes are ever-present, Khurshid sets some clear boundaries with any lingering entities that may be prowling around. "But as much as I love having that energy around, I'm also very respectful of that. I wouldn't want to bring unwanted energy for no reason," she explained. "Anytime I go into a space, I'll bring my sage or palo santo and respectfully cleanse the air and the energy and be like, 'I respect everything that came before me. I just don't want to interact with any of it. Thank you very much. Let's break a leg.'"

Well, it's safe to say that Khurshid won't be helming a real-life hunting team, but she's more than happy to leave it to the professionals.

