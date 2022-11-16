Andor Fans Weren't Expecting To Get So Emotional Over That Droid Moment In Episode 11
Warning: Spoilers for "Andor" Season 1, Episode 11
As "Andor" Episode 11 opens, fans have their composure seriously imperiled during an utterly heartbreaking interlude featuring one of the series' most adorable characters, the droid B2EMO (voice by Dave Chapman). But in the run-up to that tear-inducing moment, we first catch up with the plight confronting Cassian (Diego Luna) and his fellow escapee, Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), hiding from Imperial forces after their breakout from Narkina 5's prison. Impulsively trying to hijack a ship belonging to a pair of gruff Narkinians, the two are promptly netted by the aliens, who briefly discuss whether or not to turn them over to the Empire and collect the bounty. As it turns out, the Narkinians' hatred for the Empire outweighs their desire for any reward, and they opt to help Cassian and Melshi get off the planet instead.
Meanwhile, rebel underground mastermind Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) continues his ongoing mental chess game against the Empire's Imperial Security Bureau, and Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) deals with an unsavory proposition from criminal financier Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane). And back on the planet Ferrix, the above-mentioned droid suffers a loss that has fans feeling massive sympathy for the little bot.
Fans were caught off guard by B2EMO's reaction to Maarva's death
In the early moments of Episode 11, we learn that Andor's adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) has finally passed away after her long illness. The scene in her home on Ferrix reveals the woman's friends, including Andor's pal Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), preparing her body to be taken away. Brasso also tries to comfort Maarva's loyal droid, B2EMO, who is grief-stricken to the point of shaking, sad-beeping paralysis. "Andor" fans found the little, red droid's mournful reaction to the situation surprisingly touching.
Posting on the show's subreddit, user u/FloppyShellTaco admitted, "Never thought a droid in grief would make me want to cry." Redditor u/SPRTMVRNN concurred, feeling the personable B2EMO was more like a pet than a fire-hydrant-shaped bot: "No kidding. He was pulling my heart strings like a crying puppy or kitten." User u/wildgreenthing felt the same way, saying, "Right? Like here I am, wishing I could comfort the little guy." Likewise, "Andor" viewer u/Videowulff wanted to ease the droid's anguish, going all-caps to say, "SOMEBODY HUG HIM!," while u/AshleyinPink had an equally emotional response, writing, "Seriously, I was watching with tears. Poor guy."
Episode 12 of "Andor" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 23.