Andor Fans Weren't Expecting To Get So Emotional Over That Droid Moment In Episode 11

Warning: Spoilers for "Andor" Season 1, Episode 11

As "Andor" Episode 11 opens, fans have their composure seriously imperiled during an utterly heartbreaking interlude featuring one of the series' most adorable characters, the droid B2EMO (voice by Dave Chapman). But in the run-up to that tear-inducing moment, we first catch up with the plight confronting Cassian (Diego Luna) and his fellow escapee, Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow), hiding from Imperial forces after their breakout from Narkina 5's prison. Impulsively trying to hijack a ship belonging to a pair of gruff Narkinians, the two are promptly netted by the aliens, who briefly discuss whether or not to turn them over to the Empire and collect the bounty. As it turns out, the Narkinians' hatred for the Empire outweighs their desire for any reward, and they opt to help Cassian and Melshi get off the planet instead.

Meanwhile, rebel underground mastermind Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) continues his ongoing mental chess game against the Empire's Imperial Security Bureau, and Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) deals with an unsavory proposition from criminal financier Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane). And back on the planet Ferrix, the above-mentioned droid suffers a loss that has fans feeling massive sympathy for the little bot.