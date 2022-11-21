Batman And Disney: How Bob Iger Tried To Buy Warner Bros.

There's been a massive shake-up over at The Walt Disney Company. In a surprise move, Bob Iger has returned to lead the company as CEO, replacing his once-successor Bob Chapek. The stunning change of leadership came late last night and sent fans into a frenzy, with everyone hoping for a return to form for Disney.

Iger initially took over the role of CEO in 2005 and led the company until his retirement in early 2020. His tenure took the company to new heights. Although Disney saw massive success in the late 80s and early 90s with the release of numerous classic animated movies, Iger inherited a struggling company in the early 2000s. He spearheaded numerous acquisitions for the company, eventually resulting in a surge in profits. Disney purchased Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and Lucasfilm in 2012, all of which are now integral parts of the company. In 2018, Iger continued his streak of purchases when Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, further cementing the company's massive stake in the entertainment industry.

Following the news of Fox's acquisition, fans quickly expressed their excitement for what it meant on the Marvel side of things. With the transaction, the rights to many classic characters returned to Marvel, meaning that the X-Men were coming to the MCU — eventually. However, fans may not know that before this purchase, Iger tried to acquire another media giant: Warner Bros.