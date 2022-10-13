Dwayne Johnson Is Apparently Serious About A Potential Marvel-DC Crossover Movie

As Marvel Studios and DC Extended Universe continue to mine their characters for yearly cinematic outings, audiences can't help but wonder when the two mega-franchises will crossover. Both franchises have raked in billions of dollars at the global box office and show no signs of letting go of their cultural hold, with projects like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in the pipeline.

While it remains to be seen if the gravy train will ever stop for the dueling competitors, at some point, audiences are going to want to watch something new. While multiverses and team-ups are hot right now, that likely won't be the case in a decade. The burden of having constant output is that viewers want something new, fresh, and groundbreaking. And what's more groundbreaking than the two franchises colliding? Pouring through the thousands of comics released in the last five decades, a recurring theme is Marvel and DC crossing over, sometimes with varying results.

Marvel and DC's resident bad boys, The Punisher and Batman came face-to-face for "Lake of Fire" and "Deadly Knights," while both franchise's poster children saved the world together in "Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man." Precedent suggests that a Marvel-DC crossover is possible; it just hasn't made it to the big screen yet.

With the release of "Black Adam" approaching, all eyes are on lead star and producer Dwayne Johnson, whose very presence is set to be a game-changer for DC. As one of Hollywood's most thriving creatives, he has his own opinion on a Marvel-DC crossover, and it's one that will leave fans from both sides delighted.