Who Plays Dr. Justin Lieu On Chicago Med?
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" has been filled with many surprises when it comes to casting, exits, and returns from previously exited actors (per Variety). One of the major reunions has certainly been the homecoming of April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta), and her reunification with Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) saw the rekindling of "Chexton" as the former couple fell back into their attraction for one another. But apart from happy reunions, there is also a wave of character departures across nearly all of the "One Chicago" universe, with Brian Tee leaving the show before the end of 2022 after recurring star Asjha Cooper's exit in early November.
But in the midst of the many curtain calls taking place at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, audiences are also going to be introduced to new and interesting characters. In Season 8, Episode 8 titled "Everyone's Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About," viewers got to meet a featured guest star by the name of Dr. Justin Lieu. It is too early to tell if we can expect to see him around as the series progresses, but his positive attitude and teamwork skills were certainly on display. So, who plays Dr. Lieu?
Chicago Med's Dr. Justin Lieu is played by Ivan Shaw
Taiwanese-American actor Ivan Shaw plays Dr. Justin Lieu on "Chicago Med." Shaw has been acting since the early 2000s, with credits in both cinema and television in a wide variety of genres. The bulk of his early career was spent guest-starring and playing supporting parts in television programs such as "Charmed," "The Closer," "Monk," and the soap operas "General Hospital," "All My Children," and "The Young & The Restless." The actor landed a main role on the short-lived NBC religious drama "The Book of Daniel" in 2006, which was followed by additional guest-starring TV roles until he landed a four-episode supporting role on the first season of Issa Rae's HBO comedy "Insecure" in 2016.
Shaw came to further prominence on American television in 2022 with recurring and main roles on FOX's "The Cleaning Lady" and AMC+'s "That Dirty Black Bag." The actor's appearance on the November 16, 2022 episode of "Chicago Med" came out of nowhere, with Shaw taking to his Instagram account to write "Took me a whole week to learn how to pronounce stethoscope. But I think I got it. Tonight on Chicago Med 8/7c NBC." While it remains to be seen if viewers can expect to see him in a recurring, special guest star, or even in a main character role on the series, Ivan Shaw's Dr. Lieu felt right at home at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.