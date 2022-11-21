Who Plays Dr. Justin Lieu On Chicago Med?

Season 8 of "Chicago Med" has been filled with many surprises when it comes to casting, exits, and returns from previously exited actors (per Variety). One of the major reunions has certainly been the homecoming of April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta), and her reunification with Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) saw the rekindling of "Chexton" as the former couple fell back into their attraction for one another. But apart from happy reunions, there is also a wave of character departures across nearly all of the "One Chicago" universe, with Brian Tee leaving the show before the end of 2022 after recurring star Asjha Cooper's exit in early November.

But in the midst of the many curtain calls taking place at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, audiences are also going to be introduced to new and interesting characters. In Season 8, Episode 8 titled "Everyone's Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About," viewers got to meet a featured guest star by the name of Dr. Justin Lieu. It is too early to tell if we can expect to see him around as the series progresses, but his positive attitude and teamwork skills were certainly on display. So, who plays Dr. Lieu?