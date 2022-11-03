Is Asjha Cooper Really Leaving Chicago Med?

In the eight seasons that "Chicago Med" has been on the air, the trend of characters coming and going, and even returning to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has been a testament to the show's longevity. This can also be seen in the two other series in the "One Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." In fact, Season 8 of "Chicago Med" has already seen a revolving door of actors departing, announcing their departure, and even returning to the show for guest appearances from previous departures. Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, will leave the show in the 9th episode of the current season and this was before a sweet and satisfying reunion with April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta).

This season has also featured more cast exits, including Guy Lockard, who portrayed ER physician Dr. Dylan Scott for the 7th and 8th seasons, as well as Sarah Rafferty, who had a prominent recurring role as surgeon Dr. Pamela Blake in the 2021-2022 installment of the program (via Variety). With the show featuring somewhat of a revolving door, it is no surprise that fans are wondering if Asjha Cooper, who plays Dr. Vanessa Taylor, is also leaving "Chicago Med" behind.