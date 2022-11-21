Disenchanted's Giselle Is Only The Second Disney Princess To Have A Child

Disney pays homage to its iconic lineup of princesses with Giselle in "Enchanted." Played to perfection by Amy Adams, Giselle has a personality that is a charming combination of the characteristics that make those characters so memorable. She's unfailingly kind, can communicate with animals, and always knows the perfect time to break out into song. With "Disenchanted," viewers get a chance to see what Giselle's life looks like after deciding to remain in New York City with Robert (Patrick Dempsey).

One of the many reasons Disney movies are great is that they're predictably saccharine. They hit the same beats over and over, but we can't help but root for those characters who dream of something more. We see the princesses' humble beginnings, as well as the hopes and dreams that carry them toward their happy endings, whatever they may be.

Thankfully, Disney has made plenty of direct-to-video sequels that delve into their lives after the screen fades to black. Cinderella (Jennifer Hale) tries to adjust to life at the palace in "Cinderella II: Dreams Come True," Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) and Shang's (BD Wong) relationship is put to the test in "Mulan II," and Belle (Paige O'Hara) plans for a fun-filled holiday in "Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas." One such sequel, "The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea," demonstrates that Giselle and Ariel (Jodi Benson) are the only two Disney Princesses to have had children, however.