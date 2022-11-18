Here Are All The Disney References In Disenchanted

Warning: Contains spoilers for "Disenchanted"



The wait for "Disenchanted" is finally over, bringing viewers on an all-new adventure that's just as fun as the original. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, the spirited almost-princess who enchanted audiences when the first movie premiered back in 2007 (via IMDb). Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel also reprise their roles from "Enchanted," allowing us to get a glimpse at what life looks like for these characters post-Happily Ever After.

The sequel follows Giselle and her family as they move to the picturesque town of Monroeville, where everyone is kept in line by busybody Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). Despite this new setting, the narrative preserves the core themes that made the original so memorable. The first movie pays homage to its creator with a multitude of nods to other Disney films and the sequel is no different. Since the original had enough Disney parallels to make your head spin, the minds behind the sequel had to get creative when spinning their tale. However, the filmmakers managed to include just as many Easter eggs and then some. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the Disney references that appear in the movie.