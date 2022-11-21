Return To Middle-Earth With X-Ray's The Making Of The Rings Of Power

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has gone where no other Middle-earth adaptation has gone before: the Second Age of Middle-earth. Led by intrepid showrunners John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the Amazon Prime production has blazed a trail into this uncertain and underdeveloped era of J.R.R. Tolkien's world. Unlike the Third Age (in which the "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" stories are set), the Second Age has a limited amount of information available, especially considering the source material that the writers are able to work from.

This naturally led to a lot of connecting the dots and filling in gaps to create a full story for viewers to follow. Adding to the challenge is the fact that the Second Age is a time when many of Tolkien's fantasy realms are in their prime. Kingdoms that are little more than ruined buildings and distant memories in "The Lord of the Rings" are still in their prime at this point in the timeline. This requires a lot more investment in things like sets, costumes, and CGI to properly bring to life on-screen (which goes a long way in explaining the show's eyebrow-raising budget).

Throughout the lead-up to and release of Season 1, the showrunners, writers, and cast dropped plenty of hints and truncated stories regarding the labor of love that went into creating the first part of the five-season story. From COVID-19 delays to a focus on practical effects to lunch breaks in Jacuzzis, there were plenty of production-related stories floating around. These factoids, teasers, and tidbits were fun, but many viewers were left wanting more insight into the fascinating process that went into creating such a gargantuan cinematic fantasy production. It's a desire that has just been answered.