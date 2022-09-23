Why Rings Of Power's Charlie Vickers Had His Lunch Breaks In Jacuzzis During Shooting - Exclusive

The vast scope, scale, and cost of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has soaked up headlines from the moment the $250 million deal for the rights broke back in November of 2017. Since then, a smorgasbord of different numbers has circulated, including costs for both the series and the first season. Regardless of specifics, there's no doubt that Amazon is putting a ton of money into its flagship Prime Video series.

On the one hand, the sheer amount of money feels extravagant for any cinematic production. On the other hand, showrunner J.D. Payne has gone on record stating that if you treat the first season like a movie, it actually is a bargain. For comparison, the creator pointed out that the eight-hour extravaganza is as long as three Marvel movies, done on the schedule of two, for the price of one.

And there's no doubt that "The Rings of Power" has been made on the scale of a movie, not a television show. Everything from costumes to special effects (both digital and practical) has been opulent thus far. If there's one aspect of the show that has really jumped out, though, it's the size of the sets. In the same vein as Peter Jackson's films, "The Rings of Power" has built some massive props for its performers to act in, including a giant water tank and a life-size Númenor set — both of which factored into one of the most bizarre behind-the-scenes stories we've heard yet.