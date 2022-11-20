Here's How Disenchanted Turns The Evil Stepmother Trope On Its Head

When we first meet Morgan in "Enchanted," she's a whimsical girl struggling to connect with her cynical father. She's looking for a glimpse of the magic that runs rampant in her storybooks. When she sees Giselle hanging from a billboard, Morgan instantly knows that she's met someone special. Giselle brings some much-needed levity into Morgan's life. Even though Giselle is initially desperate to get back to Andalasia, her growing connection to Morgan and Robert makes her reluctant to leave New York City. Wanting to see her beloved friends one last time, Giselle recruits Morgan to help her prepare for a grand ball.

Without a fairy godmother, Morgan suggests the next best thing: her dad's credit card. Cue an epic shopping montage, complete with a stop at the salon. It's a heartwarming scene that shows just how well Giselle fits into the family. Morgan, whose mother isn't in the picture, innocently asks Giselle if this is what it's like to go shopping with your mom. Giselle says she doesn't know but tells Morgan that she'll get a new mother when Robert marries Nancy (Idina Menzel). Morgan corrects her and says that Nancy will be her stepmother. However, Giselle insists that not all stepmothers are evil, citing Edward's stepmother as an example. Cut to Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) wreaking havoc in Times Square. The moment demonstrates that even though we're in the real world, this is still a fairytale, and stepmothers are bad news.