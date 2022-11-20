Jason David Frank's Final Project Was A Gritty Power Rangers-Inspired Film Called Legend Of The White Dragon

Known for his portrayal of Tommy Oliver in the "Power Rangers" franchise, actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. As reported by NBC News, the cause of his death has not been made public.

Even though "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" only aired for three seasons back in the 90s, Frank stayed connected to the "Power Rangers" franchise. While you might initially write the series off as a silly show for kids, the plot of each episode explores themes like friendship and the responsibility of being a hero. The simplistic character designs were an easy way to capture a child's imagination while delivering some valuable life lessons. Frank played Tommy Oliver, AKA the Green Ranger, as recently as 2018, and he continued to demonstrate his pride in the franchise on social media (via IMDb). He's played the character a staggering number of times over the years.

Variety reports that although the character was initially introduced as a short-term antagonist, Frank's dynamic performance and extensive martial arts training helped him carve out a permanent place for the character. If you're a fan of Frank's work, then you'll be glad to know that his final project pays homage to the years he spent as the Green Ranger.