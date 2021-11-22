Power Rangers Fans Have A Lot To Look Forward To On Netflix

As those who grew up in the decade will tell you, the 1990s were a great time to be a kid, especially if you enjoyed chilling in front of the TV. Nickelodeon released such classics as "Rugrats" and "SpongeBob SquarePants," Cartoon Network hosted the likes of "Dexter's Laboratory" and "The Powerpuff Girls," and Disney Channel contributed "Ducktales," "Gargoyles," and a host of others. Not to mention, young small screen viewers got their first glimpse of the "Might Morphin Power Rangers" — a campy superhero sci-fi program that has more than left its mark on pop culture.

Despite wrapping up in 1996, the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" launched a globally recognized franchise that endures to this day. Continuations like "Power Rangers Zeo," "Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue," and "Power Rangers Dino Thunder" have kept the "Power Rangers" story alive and merchandise connected to it all still sells like hotcakes. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the titular team of do-gooders has graced the big screen on a handful of occasions, most recently via 2017's "Power Rangers."

The latest "Power Rangers" movie wasn't exactly a home run, to put it lightly. It met mixed reviews, middling box office numbers, and fans new and old were generally disinterested in how it presented the source material. Thankfully, Netflix has recently given them a reason to get excited for new "Power Rangers" content once again.