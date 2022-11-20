Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 7 Recap: Masters Of The Metaverse

Leave it to "Rick and Morty" to make an episode of television so dense that it seems to be daring recappers to explain it. Fresh off its mid-Season 6 hiatus, Episode 7 is entitled "Full Meta Jackrick." It serves as a follow-up of sorts to the Season 4 episode "Never Ricking Morty," which avid fans will recall as the episode parodying showrunner Dan Harmon's Joseph Campbell-inspired story writing process. But if fans thought that episode was meta, "Full Meta Jackrick" is here to make it feel grounded by comparison. Jesus Christ makes a return, as does Story Lord, but this time Joseph Campbell himself (voiced by Harmon) shows up to push everything way past its logical breaking point.

"Full Meta Jackrick" opens on what appears to be a "previously on" segment, which is itself a meta-commentary on the show's refusal to embrace continuity in an era of serialized television. The sequence starts out with clips from earlier in the season, but becomes progressively weirder until it reaches total surrealism. Rick (Justin Roiland) asks Morty (Justin Roiland) to marry him, and at their vows suggests a sealed chamber as a honeymoon destination. And here is where the episode reveals its conceit: Rick and Morty are under the influence of an alien named Previous Leon (Justin Roiland) a giant, green mosquito-esque creature with the power to affect narrative structure.

Inside the sealed chamber, Rick instructs Morty to continue repeating, "Next time on 'Rick and Morty.'" The phrase counteracts Previous Leon's powers, making him visible. When Rick and Morty fight him, he drags them through the title sequence of the show. It's an especially fun touch that they get electrocuted by the title card before dropping back into the garage.

It's "Rick and Morty" time! Rick and Morty, 100 layers of meta!