Menu Star Anya Taylor-Joy's Frantic Schedule Had Her Remotely Shooting Scenes For Peaky Blinders

Star Anya Taylor-Joy's Frantic Schedule Had Her Remotely Shooting Scenes For Peaky Blinders

2022 has seen Anya Taylor-Joy team up with "The Witch" director Robert Eggers for the brutal Norse revenge film "The Northman" and David O. Russell for "Amsterdam." To round out the year, Taylor-Joy is currently headlining "The Menu," the latest film from "Succession" and "Game of Thrones" director Mark Mylod. Looper awarded the film a perfect 10/10 rating, describing it as "an ingeniously clever horror-comedy" that satirizes the elite. As expected, Taylor-Joy is one of the standouts from "The Menu," with reviewer Reuben Baron praising the star for being "the source of the film's most compelling character development." Sitting at a cozy 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Menu" is just the latest hit Taylor-Joy has delivered in recent years.

Taylor-Joy has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars despite only debuting in 2014. Working with veteran directors like M. Night Shyamalan, Edgar Wright, and George Miller at such a young age is nothing to scoff at. Already having proven herself as a versatile actress, Taylor-Joy boasts scene-stealing credits on both the silver and small screen. The Emmy-nominated star has lent her talents to Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" and the British sensation "Peaky Blinders," among others.

While participating in Variety's "Actors on Actors" segment with Josh O'Connor, Taylor-Joy revealed her secret: her schedule is frantic. She recounted how there were minimal breaks between starring in "Emma," "Last Night in Soho," and "The Queen's Gambit." If Taylor-Joy's work ethic wasn't already enough to admire, fans of "The Menu" star will be surprised to know that she filmed some of her most memorable scenes of "Peaky Blinders" while working on another project entirely.