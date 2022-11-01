The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Bloomed With Some Major Audience Growth

"The White Lotus" was a major hit for HBO and HBO Max when it debuted in 2021. The Mike White-created series follows a series of characters over the course of a week at a tropical resort. The blend of comedy and drama clicked with critics as the series went on to win 10 Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series (per IMDb).

It was only a month after its debut that "The White Lotus" was renewed for a second season after the initial chapters ranked first in viewership on HBO Max, with the company touting the show's week-to-week growth in their renewal announcement (via Variety). The second season includes a group of new characters though not every face is new, like Jennifer Coolidge's returning Tanya McQuoid.

A second season of "The White Lotus" was a no-brainer, but if there was any doubt this show could extend its success into another season with new characters, the numbers for the second season premiere are sure to silence those worries. "The White Lotus" Season 2 saw a massive jump in viewership over the first season, proving this show is likely sticking around for the foreseeable future.