Looper Asks: Who Is Your Favorite Character On The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power? - Exclusive Survey

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has taken on the gargantuan challenge of telling the multifaceted tale of the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth. The idea of cramming everything that happens within that era's 3,500-year time span into a single 50-hour, five-season event sounds daunting — and that doesn't even take into account how much original content has been added to supplement the author's sparse writings on the subject. (The Second Age was sketched out by Tolkien, but he never wrote it as a full story, like "The Lord of the Rings.")

Season 1 of the show tackles this storytelling test in a few interesting ways. It deals with the lengthy timeline question by compressing the story into a single life span. Geographically speaking, Season 1 plays out in several different places located across the Middle-earth map. And when it comes to characters? Season 1 rapidly introduces viewers to a smorgasbord of Elves, Men, Halflings, Dwarves, and Orcs. Many of these quickly became fan favorites, like Arondir the Elf warden (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and Prince Durin of Khazad-dûm (Owain Arthur). Some, like Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), garnered a loyal following ... only to dash their hopes and dreams through the reveal in the finale that he was Sauron in disguise all along.

With a show juggling so many characters at once, we thought it would be fun to see which ones resonate the most with viewers. Looper conducted a survey of 600 people around the country and asked them who their favorite character on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is so far, and the answer is someone who plays about as central a role in the story as you can get with so many different faces trying to soak up screen time.