Sophia Nomvete On The Groundbreaking Female Dwarven Representation In Rings Of Power - Exclusive

Dwarves are a major part of "The Hobbit" story. They outnumber Bilbo 13 to one, and the entire quest revolves around the recovery of their ancient home. Once you get to "The Lord of the Rings," the short-statured people are less prominent, but there's still a solid dose of Dwarvish presence, primarily in the form of Gimli, son of Glóin. Throughout all of those stories, though, there's one group of Dwarves that is conspicuously missing from the conversation: Dwarven women.

The only mention of Dwarf-women in the movies is when Gimli provides some comical context for the backstory of the women of his people in "The Two Towers" extended edition. In the books, the primary mention comes in the appendix of "The Return of the King" (which Prime Video happens to have the rights to adapt into their story). It says that "Dís was the daughter of Thráin II. She is the only Dwarf-woman named in these histories. It was said by Gimli that there are few Dwarf-women, probably no more than a third of the whole people." It adds that they look much like Dwarf-men, and their scarcity impacts the Dwarvish population — adding, "Not all the women take husbands: some desire none; some desire one that they cannot get, and so will have no other."

Information is light regarding Dwarf-women, but it's a gap that the folks behind "Rings of Power" have had to fill in order to get their story to work. We had a chance to sit down with Sophia Nomvete, who plays the dwarf-woman Disa in the show, to see what kind of effort went into the first serious appearance of a female Dwarf on the silver screen.