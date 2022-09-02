Why Rings Of Power's Robert Aramayo Calls Elrond The Mutt Of The Legendarium - Exclusive

Elrond is one of the most crucial characters in all of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. The half-Elven fellow is a counselor, a warrior, a loremaster, and the leader of Rivendell. He's one of the most important characters in the entire Second and Third ages of Middle-earth history, too. Along with his critical role as a supporting character in "The Lord of the Rings," Elrond gets involved in the action on the periphery of "The Hobbit" story (via his dealings with the White Council and the Necromancer).

Yet all of those events are arguably little more than a footnote in the character's long and illustrious life on the mortal shores of Middle-earth. Before that, he spends time fighting in battles, founding Rivendell, getting one of the three Elven Rings, and eventually settling down and having a gaggle of other half-Elven offspring.

Throughout all of his life, though, Elrond's half-mortal, half-immortal ancestry is one of his defining factors. It connects him to practically everyone and gives him an extremely unique perspective. This isn't just our opinion — it's shared by Robert Aramayo, who portrays Elrond in Prime Video's newly released "Rings of Power" Middle-earth streaming series. We recently sat down to have a long talk with Armayo about his character, and the actor's thoughts on Elrond's ancestry were eye-opening, to say the least.