Dwayne Johnson Is 'Appropriately Hands Off' On The Set Of Young Rock, According To Bradley Constant – Exclusive

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is arguably one of the hardest working people in all of Hollywood, both on camera and off. His films, which include "Black Adam" and the "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises, have grossed over $3.5 billion domestically and $12.5 billion globally, making him one of the world's top-grossing actors.

While he's dabbled in television before, Johnson made a giant leap in 2021 onto the small screen playing his future self on "Young Rock," which airs Fridays on NBC. On it, the multi-hyphenate former professional wrestler runs for president, telling his backstory to actor-turned-journalist Randall Park, who also plays himself. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn about The Rock's upbringing and early career, with elementary school-age "Dewey" played by Adrian Groulx, teenage Dwayne portrayed by Bradley Constant, and young adult Dwayne depicted by Uli Latukefu.

But while Johnson, as the creator, star, and executive producer of the series, is on the set of "Young Rock" a lot, he is "appropriately hands off," according to Constant, who exclusively spoke with Looper.