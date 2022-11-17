Pixar Lights A New Spark With The First Teaser For Elemental
It's time to start getting ready to cry over fire and water, as Pixar's next animated feature, "Elemental," will be blowing into theaters on June 16, 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes place in a world where the elements (earth, fire, water, and air) live together in a bustling city and follows two characters, Ember (Leah Lewis), who is fire, and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), who is water. The story is based on the childhood of the director Peter Sohn who was part of an immigrant family in the Bronx growing up. "My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said in a statement. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental" (via THR).
In an interview with Collider, Sohn explained that while the film is based on a true story, it's also not strictly non-fiction. "Yeah, that personal hook was definitely a driver and a North Star for me, in terms of thanking our parents and just hitting these themes of a culture clash. But it's not an autobiography, so there is a way to disconnect from it. Obviously, I'm not an element, but some of the themes come from a real place." So it looks like the film will be very personal but also very fantastical, which is exactly what Pixar excels at.
Disney just released the first teaser for the new film, and it looks like pure fire.
Meet Ember and Wade
In the new teaser for "Elemental," viewers follow Ember as she hops on a city train in her hoodie and headphones. Along the way, she passes by members of all four elements who seem to just be going about their normal, human-like lives. A water creature tries to apply lipstick, only to lose the lipstick inside her own liquid head accidentally. An earth creature holds her four crying babies, all in flower pots. But when Ember drops her headphones, she meets Wade, who tries to help retrieve them for her, but since the two are fire and water, they make steam when their hands touch.
Fans were optimistic in response to the trailer, especially given Pixar's track record for great animated films. "I mean, from the designs, it looks more creative than I thought it would based on the initial premise," said @toonzack2000 in response to Pixar's tweet of the new trailer. "Can't wait for elements to make us cry," tweeted @LightStockport_, referencing Pixar's tendency to make tearjerker movies. Twitter user @2LittleDog marveled at the animation style. "Another movie, more leaps in computer graphics. I find that so fascinating about Pixar. Each movie seems to be showcasing some advancement. Literally tech-demos underneath a movie." So it looks like Pixar might have another hit to add to their collection, as many people are already seriously excited for "Elemental."