Pixar Lights A New Spark With The First Teaser For Elemental

It's time to start getting ready to cry over fire and water, as Pixar's next animated feature, "Elemental," will be blowing into theaters on June 16, 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes place in a world where the elements (earth, fire, water, and air) live together in a bustling city and follows two characters, Ember (Leah Lewis), who is fire, and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), who is water. The story is based on the childhood of the director Peter Sohn who was part of an immigrant family in the Bronx growing up. "​​My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said in a statement. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental" (via THR).

In an interview with Collider, Sohn explained that while the film is based on a true story, it's also not strictly non-fiction. "Yeah, that personal hook was definitely a driver and a North Star for me, in terms of thanking our parents and just hitting these themes of a culture clash. But it's not an autobiography, so there is a way to disconnect from it. Obviously, I'm not an element, but some of the themes come from a real place." So it looks like the film will be very personal but also very fantastical, which is exactly what Pixar excels at.

Disney just released the first teaser for the new film, and it looks like pure fire.